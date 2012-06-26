June 26 World number two Rory McIlroy believes
he has made progress following a disappointing U.S. Open and can
overcome a a slump in form when the Irish Open begins on
Thursday at Royal Portrush.
McIlroy has missed the cut on four out of his last five
outings and there would be no better stage on which to reverse
his fortunes than in front of his home fans in Northern Ireland.
He has fond memories of the renowned old links course where
he shot a record 11-under 61 during the 2005 North of Ireland
Championship as a 16-year-old.
"I feel like I've made a lot of progress and I'm really
looking forward to this week and hopefully giving myself a
chance to win here," McIlory told Sky Sports on Tuesday.
"I'm feeling good and had some really good practice over the
last 10 days and my game feels in really good shape."
McIlroy's appearance along with Graeme McDowell, British
Open winner Darren Clarke and triple major champion Padraig
Harrington, has spectators at fever pitch.
A capacity crowd of 100,000 is expected to walk the fairways
over four days of competition, the first sellout for a regular
European Tour event.
Fans eager to get a glimpse of some of the world's elite
golfers flocked to Tuesday's practice and up to 500 spectators
followed McIlroy as he went through his paces.
"(Tuesday's turnout) wouldn't be normal on a European tour,
a major you would expect it but it's fantastic to see so many
people out here," said McIlroy.
(Writing by Mark Pangallo; Editing by John Mehaffey)