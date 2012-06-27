June 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Monday.

Borrower Asian Development Bank

Tranche 1

Issue Amount A$900 million

Maturity Date July 05, 2017

Coupon 3.5 pct (S/A)

Reoffer price 99.727

Reoffer yield 3.56 (S/A)

Spread 112.75 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the February 15, 2017 ACGB

Tranche 2

Issue Amount A$200 million

Maturity Date July 05, 2017

Coupon 3-Month BBSW + 20bp

Issue price Par

Common Terms

Payment Date July 05, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, TD Securities & Westpac

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Asx

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law NSW

Notes Launched under issuer's domestic

Austrailan MTN programme

