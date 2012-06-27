Fitch: Renewals Show Solvency II Driving Demand for Reinsurance

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, February 16 (Fitch) Reinsurers' trading updates following the crucial January renewals period reinforce our view that Solvency II (S2) will increase demand for reinsurance products as European insurers attempt to strengthen their capital position through risk transfers, Fitch Ratings says. The main beneficiaries are likely to be the financially strongest reinsurers in the EU and any other country whose regulatory regime is