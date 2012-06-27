BRIEF-Heba Fastighets Q4 rental income grows to SEK 76.9 mln
* Q4 rental income 76.9 million Swedish crowns ($8.64 million) versus 70.9 million crowns year ago
June 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten (BNG)
Issue Amount 600 million Norwegian crown
Maturity Date February 02, 2017
Coupon 3.25 pct
Issue price 101.696
Payment Date July 05, 2012
Lead Manager(s) RBC CM
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Amsterdam
Full fees 1.875 pct (1.625 pct Selling & 0.25 pct M&U)
Denoms (K) 10
Governing Law Dutch
Notes The issue size will total 2.875 billion
Norwegian crown when fungible
ISIN XS0739987781
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Q4 rental income 76.9 million Swedish crowns ($8.64 million) versus 70.9 million crowns year ago
* Starts negotiations related to investments or sale of business area manufacturing
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, February 16 (Fitch) Reinsurers' trading updates following the crucial January renewals period reinforce our view that Solvency II (S2) will increase demand for reinsurance products as European insurers attempt to strengthen their capital position through risk transfers, Fitch Ratings says. The main beneficiaries are likely to be the financially strongest reinsurers in the EU and any other country whose regulatory regime is