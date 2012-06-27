BRIEF-Heba Fastighets Q4 rental income grows to SEK 76.9 mln
* Q4 rental income 76.9 million Swedish crowns ($8.64 million) versus 70.9 million crowns year ago
June 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (DPB)
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date July 04, 2017
Coupon 1.625 pct
Reoffer price 99.44
Reoffer yield 1.697 pct
Spread 38 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the Mid-swaps, equivalent to 107.7bp
Over the 0.5 pct Due 2017 OBL #163
Payment Date July 04, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank & LBBW
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's), AA+ (S&P),
AA+ (Fitch)
Listing Munich
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
ISIN DE000A1PGTJ2
* Starts negotiations related to investments or sale of business area manufacturing
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, February 16 (Fitch) Reinsurers' trading updates following the crucial January renewals period reinforce our view that Solvency II (S2) will increase demand for reinsurance products as European insurers attempt to strengthen their capital position through risk transfers, Fitch Ratings says. The main beneficiaries are likely to be the financially strongest reinsurers in the EU and any other country whose regulatory regime is