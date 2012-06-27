June 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wedensday.
Borrower Andritz AG
Issue Amount 350 million euro
Maturity Date July 9, 2019
Coupon 3.875 pct
Reoffer price 99.849
Yield 3.9 pct
Spread 228.3 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 286.4bp
Over the 3.5 pct DBR
Payment Date July 9, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Erste Group Bank & Unicredit
Listing Vienna
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 500
Governing Law Austrian
Negative Pledge Yes
Force Majeure Yes
Cross Default Yes
ISIN AT0000A0VLS5
Data supplied by International Insider.