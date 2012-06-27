June 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on wednesd.

Borrower Toyota Motor Credit Corp

Issue Amount A$100 million

Maturity Date July 05, 2017

Coupon 4.375 pct

Issue price 99.667

Reoffer price 99.667

Yield 4.451 pct

Spread 100 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date July 05, 2012

Lead Manager(s) HSBC Bank Plc

Ratings Aa3 (Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 2

Governing Law English

ISIN XS0800948175

