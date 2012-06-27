June 27 (Reuters)-Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Adecco SA

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 125 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date December 18, 2020

Coupon 2.625 pct

Issue price 100.7800

Reoffer price 100.1050

Spread 180 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

ISIN CH0189276055

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 250 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date December 18, 2017

Coupon 1.875 pct

Issue price 100.558

Spread 145 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

ISIN CH0189276030

* * * *

Common Terms

Payment Date July 18, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, credit Suisse,

Royal Bank of Scotland & UBS

Ratings Baa3 (Moody's)

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

Negative Pledge Yes

Cross Default Yes

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

Data supplied by International Insider.