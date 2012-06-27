June 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower MAF Global Securities Limited
Guarantor Majid Al Futtaim Holding LLC &
Majid Al Futtaim Properties LLC
Issue Amount $500 million
Maturity Date July 5, 2019
Coupon 5.25 pct
Issue price Par
Spread 389.7 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 415.6
bp over the 1.125 pct May 2019 UST
Payment Date July 5, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, JPMorgan, NBAD & Standard
Chartered & UBS
Ratings BBB (S&P), BBB (Fitch)
Listing London
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters
terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.