June 27 Biotechnology company Gevo Inc (GEVO.O) expects to raise $90 million to $100 million from an offering of its stock and notes to pay down debt and to improve operational efficiency of an ethanol plant in Minnesota.

The company's shares fell 21 percent to a week's low of $6.93 on Wednesday. The stock was one of the top percentage losers on the Nasdaq.

"The stock is down ... likely reflecting the potential need for a meaningful discount, given investor hesitation to invest in the renewable energy sector," Citi analysts wrote in a note to clients.

Gevo spokeswoman Greta Thomsen in an emailed statement did not specify the number of shares the company would offer, saying that would "depend on demand".

Gevo would offer convertible senior notes, due 2022.

The company had long-term debt of $32.9 million at March 31, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The company last month retrofitted the plant located in Luverne, Minnesota to use its own yeast and fermentation technology to produce isobutanol-- an organic compound that can also be used as an alternative to gasoline.

