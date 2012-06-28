* Sees oil prices climbing

* Lifts Premier Oil, Rosneft, Novatek to "outperform"

* Raises Statoil, Lukoil, Surgutneftegaz to "market-perform"

June 28 Oil prices are set to climb higher after falling below $90 per barrel, making it a good time to buy European oil and gas stocks, Sanford C. Bernstein said.

The brokerage upgraded several companies in the sector, including Premier Oil Plc (PMO.L), NK Rosneft' OAO (ROSN.MM) and Statoil ASA (STL.OL).

"With the oil price now approaching a trough and oil and gas equities underperforming year-to-date, this makes for an attractive entry point for these stocks, which will benefit most as the oil price begins to grow again," analysts led by Oswald Clint said.

A combination of higher output from Saudi Arabia and economic troubles in China and Europe have pushed oil prices CLc1 LCOc1 down 25 percent over the past few weeks. [ID:nL2E8HQF6V]

Bernstein upgraded British firm Premier Oil, Russia's Rosneft and Novatek OAO (NVTK.MM) to "outperform." It also raised NK Lukoil OAO (LKOH.MM), Surgutneftegaz OAO (SNGS.MM) and Norway's Statoil to "market-perform." [ID:nWNAB0202]

Although world oil inventories have risen over the past two months, spare production capacity remains tight, the U.S. government said on Tuesday. [ID:nL2E8HQ7SU]

With only a thin spare oil supply cushion, unforeseen oil production outages — such as major damage to oil platforms from hurricanes in the Gulf of Mexico or an upsurge of violence in producers such as Nigeria — can quickly boost oil prices.

Bernstein analysts forecast a decline in OPEC spare capacity in the long term, as demand growth outpaces new discoveries, leading to higher oil prices.

Premier Oil — which has been hit by the lack of material exploration in 2011 and falling oil prices — will see production growth as its two North Sea projects start pumping oil in the second half of 2012, Bernstein said.

Rosneft's joint ventures with U.S. oil major ExxonMobil Corp (XOM.N), Italian ENI SpA (ENI.MI) and Statoil will accelerate development of Russia's offshore Arctic, it added.

The STOXX European oil and gas index .SXEP edged down 0.65 percent at 0821 GMT on Thursday. Shares of Novatek, Surgutneftegaz and Statoil were down about 1 percent.

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by Tenzin Pema and Joyjeet Das)

