June 28 -

-- We expect Dutch house prices to continue falling steadily in the next 12-18 months, as a result of the difficult economic environment and structural reforms aimed at gradually phasing out mortgage tax relief.

-- The cost of risk on domestic mortgages (impairment charges to total mortgages loans) could increase substantially under an adverse stress scenario, albeit from a very low base; our base-case projection is a more moderate deterioration to about 12 basis points (bps) from an estimated 7 bps in 2011.

-- The possible indirect effects from a housing slump could be more significant, in our view. In an adverse scenario, other sectors of the economy could generate more material losses, which could lead us to revise our economic risk assessment for The Netherlands.

-- Various structural reforms of the housing market have been proposed that could support the overall stability of the Dutch banking system. However, if the final timing and shape of these differ from initial proposals, we could revise our expectations for house price development.

The Dutch housing market faces ongoing turbulent times, characterized by decreasing house prices and small numbers of house sales, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services noted in a report titled "No Pain, No Gain: How The Housing Market Correction Is Affecting Dutch Banks," published on RatingsDirect on the GlobalCreditPortal. At the moment, we see few signs of this abating, particularly given the difficult economic conditions domestically and in the wider eurozone, and the impending housing market reforms that the government proposed in April 2012, along with other measures to curb the budget deficit. However, we expect the ultimate impact of a further deterioration to be manageable for the Dutch banking system.

Some of the proposed reforms, most notably the changes to tax relief on mortgages and a phasing out of interest-only mortgages, could, in our view, contribute to further market deterioration in the medium term. However, in the longer term, we consider that other measures--such as cutting transaction tax and liberalizing the rental market--could have a more positive impact. Over time, we think these initiatives will likely contribute to a gradual normalization of the mortgage market and benefit the creditworthiness of Dutch borrowers, which in turn should help reduce systemic risk.

Further deterioration in the Dutch housing market and an increase in unemployment could, in our view, contribute to rising loan losses on Dutch banks' large mortgage loan books, which to date have been remarkably resilient. However, we believe that banks will generally be able to contain the impact of the downturn on their earnings performance. In addition, we expect the systemwide cost of risk to be broadly in line with neighboring countries' housing markets. Despite sluggish volumes, the ongoing repricing of mortgages should, to some extent, soften the impact on banks' net profit. In our view, the indirect or "second order" effects of a prolonged housing market downturn on other sectors of the economy could pose a bigger risk to the credit exposure of Dutch banks.

