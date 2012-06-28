June 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN priced on Thursday.

Borrower Erste Abwicklungsanstalt (EAA)

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date October 5, 2015

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 28 bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 28 bp

Payment Date July 5, 2012

Lead Manager(s) LBBW

Ratings Aa1 (Moody's), XXX (S&P),

Listing Dusseldorf

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

ISIN DE000EAA0KV7

