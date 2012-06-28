June 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Nestle Holdings Inc
Guarantor Nestle SA
Issue Amount 2.5 billion Norwegian crown
Maturity Date July 10, 2017
Coupon 2.50 pct
Reoffer price 99.560
Yield 2.595 pct
Spread Minus 25 basis points
Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps
Payment Date July 10, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & TD Securities
Ratings Aa2 (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 10
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0801356881
Data supplied by International Insider.