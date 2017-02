SINGAPORE, June 29 Singapore's DBS Group Holdings, Southeast Asia's largest bank, said on Friday it has expanded its U.S. commercial paper programme to $15 billion from $5 billion.

Goldman, Sachs & Co., Barclays Capital Inc., Citigroup Global Markets Inc., J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated will continue as dealers under the programme, DBS said in a statement. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)