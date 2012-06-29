June 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Friday.

Borrower Landesbank Saar

Issue Amount 50 million euro

Maturity Date July 11, 2016

Coupon 6-Month Euribor + 56bp

Issue price 99.840

Reoffer price 99.840

Payment Date July 03, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Landesbank Saar

Listing Fft

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 50

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000SLB5425

