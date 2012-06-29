June 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Friday.

Borrower Nordea Bank AB

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro

Maturity Date October 5, 2017

Coupon 2.25 pct

Issue price 99.516

Yield 2.350 pct

Spread 100 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 171.7bp

over the OBL 163

ISIN XS0801636571

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date July 5, 2022

Coupon 3.25 pct

Issue price 99.195

Yield 3.346 pct

Spread 135 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 174.6bp

Over the 1.75 pct DBR

ISIN XS0801636902

* * * *

Common Terms

Payment Date July 5, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs ,

Natixis & Nordea Markets

Ratings Aa3 (Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

Data supplied by International Insider.