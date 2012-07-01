LONDON, July 1 England eased to a second
successive victory in their five-match one-day series against
Australia at the Oval on Sunday to record their eighth
consecutive ODI win.
Chasing 252 to win on a friendly batting pitch, England
reached their target with 26 balls to spare thanks to 82 run out
from Ravi Bopara and a fluent 75 from Ian Bell.
Australia scored 251 for seven with opener Shane Watson
scoring a muscular 66 and George Bailey reaching 65.
Their total looked at least 30 short of a defendable one and
Bell made the most of his opportunity at the top of the order
since replacing the retired Kevin Pietersen.
He was dropped on 38 but made no further mistakes before he
was bowled missing an attempted cut off Australia captain
Michael Clarke's first delivery.
Bopara, seeking to impress before the forthcoming test
series against South Africa, was untroubled before he ran
himself out with only two runs required.
Eoin Morgan was there at the finish unbeaten on 43 after
Clarke was awarded an lbw decision with his second ball to the
England left-hander who had yet to score. Morgan immediately
appealed and television replays showed he had got a faint inside
edge.
England, the world's top-ranked test side, can overhaul
Australia at the top of the one-day rankings if they complete a
series whitewash.
(Writing by John Mehaffey; Editing by Alison Wildey)