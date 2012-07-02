* Lifting moratorium requires new law, executive order

* Mining policy EO may be finalised this week

* Govt wants more domestic mineral processing

By Rosemarie Francisco

MANILA, July 2 The lifting of an 18-month moratorium on new mining projects in the Philippines is likely to be delayed until lawmakers approve new legislation on mineral revenues and a presidential executive order is signed, President Benigno Aquino said on Monday.

Mining industry officials have expressed frustration over the delay in the granting of permits for new projects, and the need for Congressional approval is likely to hold up permits further, stalling up to $12 billion in new investments planned over the next five years.

The new investments include Southeast Asia's biggest undeveloped copper-gold mine, the $5.9 billion Tampakan project by global miner Xstrata Plc XTA.L and Australia's Indophil Resources NL IRN.AX in the southern Philippines, which has so far failed to get an environmental clearance from the government. [ID:nL4E8DF2D9]

Asked when the moratorium would be lifted, Aquino told Reuters in an interview that it would need "the EO (executive order) plus the necessary changes to the legislation".

The executive order is a presidential directive which can impose new rules, but not new taxes.

"The revenue portion is actually something that has to be spelled out by the new legislation," he said.

Manila wants to extract more revenues from the mining industry to offset the environmental risks involved, Aquino said.

"(It is) 100 percent ours in terms of the resources, 100 percent of the risk, 100 percent of the catastrophe, then we get less than 10 percent of the proceeds – that doesn’t seem to be a good equation," he said.

He said the government earned just 13.4 billion pesos

($318.03 million) in mining taxes in 2010, less than 10 percent of the industry's total revenue of 145 billion pesos. <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

Manila also wants to see more mineral processing in the country, Aquino said. At present, most mining firms ship ore to their clients, many of whom are in China and Japan, due to a lack of processing facilities in the country.

The Southeast Asian nation, which sits on an estimated $1 trillion worth of untapped metal resources - mostly gold, nickel and copper - expects to attract about $2.3 billion in investment in new and existing projects this year if the moratorium is lifted by the third quarter.

MINING POLICY

A major mining reform was undertaken last year when hundreds of permits for defunct projects were cancelled, opening about 5 million hectares of potentially mineralised areas across the archipelago to new investors who are waiting for the government to lift the moratorium. [ID:nL3E7J4255]

Aquino said he expects to get the final draft of a new executive order clarifying the government's mining policy this week. The draft has been revised "to ensure that even the smallest of the loopholes will not exist," he said.

He also said the policy would declare 78 ecotourism areas around the country where there a total ban on mining would be imposed.

At least 14 provinces, mostly mineral-rich areas, have issued ordinances and resolutions against mining, according to the state agency Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB). These include South Cotabato, host of the Tampakan mine which is under threat from a two-year-old provincial ordinance banning open-pit mining. The local government bans run counter to the national mining law, which does not restrict mining exploration methods.

The MGB is optimistic growth of metal output will speed up this year, after record production last year worth $2.9 billion.

Metallic and non-metallic mining made up 1 percent of the Philippines' gross domestic product in the last two years, up from 0.8 percent in 2009.

A strong anti-mining lobby led by the Catholic Church, some local government officials and environmentalists have also hampered several multibillion-dollar projects.

($1 = 42.1350 Philippine pesos)

(Additional reporting by Manny Mogato and Stuart Grudgings; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)

