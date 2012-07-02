July 2 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Svenska Handelsbanken AB
Issue Amount 1.50 billion euro
Maturity Date July 06, 2012
Coupon 1.50 pct
Issue price 99.919
Reoffer price 99.919
Reoffer yield 1.528 pct
Spread 60 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 133.7bp
Over the 2.25 pct Due 2015 OBL #157
Payment Date July 06, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs &
Svenska HCM
Ratings Aa3 (Moody's), AA- (S&P),
AA- (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100 - 1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0802019231
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.