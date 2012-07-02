BRIEF-Pfizer commences $5 billion accelerated share repurchase
* Pfizer inc - accelerated share repurchase assumed in Pfizer's 2017 financial guidance issued on January 31, 2017
July 02 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower America Movil SAB De CV
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date July 12, 2021
Coupon 3.0 pct
Issue price 99.977
Yield 3.003 pct
Reoffer price 99.977
Spread 113 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date July 12, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Deutscha Bank & HSBC
Ratings A2 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100 - 1
Governing Law English
ISIN XS0802174044
WASHINGTON, Feb 3 The Federal Reserve on Friday asked the largest U.S. banks to measure how they would fare in a global recession with a high jobless rate as the central bank outlined the terms for its 'stress test' of the largest U.S. lenders.
* Tepid wage growth eases inflation concerns * Bonds rally after jobs report By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Feb 3 U.S. Treasury yields fell on Friday after a jobs report for January showed disappointing wage growth, indicating inflation is not rising at a pace that would lead the Federal Reserve to raise rates in the near-term. Nonfarm payrolls increased by 227,000 jobs last month, the largest gain in four months, the Labor Department said. Average hourly earnings,