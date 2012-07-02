July 02 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Monday.
Borrower Societe Generale
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date July 13, 2015
Coupon 2.375 pct
Issue price 99.926
Reoffer price 99.926
Yield 2.401 pct
Spread 148 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 219.5bp
over the July 2015 DBR
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 750 billion euro
Maturity Date July 13, 2022
Coupon 4.25 pct
Issue price 99.274
Reoffer price 99.274
Yield 4.341 pct
Spread 238 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 277.7bp
over the July 2022 DBR
* * * *
Common Terms
Payment Date July 13, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Societe Generale
Ratings A2 (Moody's)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law French
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
