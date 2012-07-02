July 02 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Monday.

Borrower Societe Generale

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date July 13, 2015

Coupon 2.375 pct

Issue price 99.926

Reoffer price 99.926

Yield 2.401 pct

Spread 148 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 219.5bp

over the July 2015 DBR

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 750 billion euro

Maturity Date July 13, 2022

Coupon 4.25 pct

Issue price 99.274

Reoffer price 99.274

Yield 4.341 pct

Spread 238 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 277.7bp

over the July 2022 DBR

* * * *

Common Terms

Payment Date July 13, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Societe Generale

Ratings A2 (Moody's)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

