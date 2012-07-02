July 02 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower International Bank For Reconstruction And

Development (IBRD)

Issue Amount 100 million Brazilian real

Maturity Date January 21, 2015

Coupon 10 pct

Issue price 111.725

Yield 4.941 pct

Payment Date July 09, 2012

Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.375 pct (Selling 1.1875 pct & M&U 0.1875 pct)

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's GDIF programme

The issue size will total 450 million

Brazilian real when fungible

ISIN XS0480029601

Data supplied by International Insider.