July 2 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Lafarge SA

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date July 9, 2019

Coupon 5.875 pct

Issue price 99.302

Yield 6 pct

Spread 441.1 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 498.6bp

Over the 3.5 pct July 2019 DBR

Payment Date July 9, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, CA-CIB, HSBC,

RBS & Societe Generale

Ratings Ba1 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0801954867

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.