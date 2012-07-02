July 2 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Swiss Reinsurance Co UK Ltd

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date September 01, 2042

Coupon 6.75 pct

Issue price 99.129

Reoffer price 99.129

Payment Date July 9, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Bank of America, Barclays, CITI,

HSBC & JP Morgan

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law Swiss

