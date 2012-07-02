Serbia's AIK can buy majority of Gorenjska Banka, Slovenia says
LJUBLJANA, Feb 23 Serbia's AIK bank is allowed to buy more than 50 percent of Slovenia's Gorenjska Banka, the Bank of Slovenia said on its website.
July 2 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Monday.
Borrower BPCE SA
Issue Amount 200 million euro
Maturity Date September 22, 2015
Coupon 2.875 pct
Reoffer price 101.358
Spread 148 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 223bp
Over the July 2015 DBR
Payment Date July 11, 2012
Rating A2 (Moody's)
Lead Manager(s) Natixis, ANZ & Dekabank
Listing Paris
Denoms (K) 50
Notes The issue size will total 1300 million when fungible
Temporary ISIN FR0011284967
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
LJUBLJANA, Feb 23 Serbia's AIK bank is allowed to buy more than 50 percent of Slovenia's Gorenjska Banka, the Bank of Slovenia said on its website.
* Q1 rental income 9.9 million euros ($10.48 million), up 6.1 percent
* Approval of a capital increase of up to 74,723.86 euros ($79,066) by the issuance of up to 996,318 new shares; placement of shares by way of an accelerated bookbuilding process