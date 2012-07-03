July 03(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Barclays PLC

Issue Amount 49.25 million Turkish lira

Maturity Date July 25, 2017

Coupon 7.20 pct

Issue price Par

Payment Date July 24, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 10

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)