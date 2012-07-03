July 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Total Capital International SA
Guarantor Total Capital
Issue Amount 600 million Norwegian crown
Maturity Date July 11, 2016
Coupon 2.25 pct
Issue price 100.778
Payment Date July 11, 2012
Lead Manager(s) RBCCM
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)
Full fees 1.625 pct (1.4 pct Selling & 0.225 pct M&U)
ISIN XS0802940857
Data supplied by International Insider.