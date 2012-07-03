July 3 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 850 million Russian ruble
Maturity Date June 13, 2017
Coupon 6.75 pct
Issue price 100.395
Payment Date July 10, 2012
Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.875 pct
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
The issue size will total 8.75 billion
Russian ruble when fungble
ISIN XS0303133564
