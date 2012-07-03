July 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Vale SA

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date January 10, 2023

Coupon 3.75

Issue price 99.608

Reoffer price 99.608

Spread 180 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date July 10, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse, HSBC & Natixis

Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law New York

Data supplied by International Insider.