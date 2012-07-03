July 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Assicurazioni Generali SpA (Generali)

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date July 10, 2042

Coupon 10.125 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Reoffer Yield 10.125 pct

Payment Date July 10, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Citigroup, HSBC, JPMorgan

Mediobanca, Morgan Stanley & Unicredit

Ratings A3 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0802638642

Data supplied by International Insider.