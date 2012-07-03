(Repeats story issued late Tuesday)

July 3 International spending on oil and natural gas exploration will rise 12 percent this year due to stronger growth among European and Asian companies and higher outlay by some North American producers outside their region, according to a survey by Dahlman Rose.

U.S. crude futures CLc1 have trailed European Brent prices LCOc1 as surging production from shale fields in North America creates a glut, while supply bottlenecks and geopolitical issues in Asia help keep Brent stay high.

The brokerage, which earlier predicted 9 percent growth in spending outside of North America, said the 160 companies it surveyed are now planning to raise their budget to $406 billion, from $364 billion last year.

"Due primarily to underspending by European companies in 2011, we forecast 17 percent growth (versus 6 percent growth expected earlier) in E&P spending in 2012," analyst James Crandell wrote in a note.

European spending growth will be led by Statoil ASA (STL.OL), Repsol SA (REP.MC), EnQuest PLC (ENQ.L), Premier Oil PLC (PMO.L) and Tullow Oil PLC (TLW.L), Crandell said.

Spending in the Asia-Pacific and Australian region is expected to grow 19 percent, compared with previous outlook of 15 percent, with strong gains from China's Sinopec Corp (0386.HK) and Santos Ltd (STO.AX).

Some companies in North America, where growth is expected to slow to 9.6 percent from an earlier projection of 11 percent, will raise their international budget.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ.TO), Suncor Energy Inc (SU.TO), Husky Energy Inc (HSE.TO) and Apache Corp (APA.N) are estimated to lead the increases, Crandell said.

