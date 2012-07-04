July 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Bayerische Landesbank
Issue Amount 100 million euro
Maturity Date July 11, 2017
Coupon 6-month Euribor + 2 bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 6-month Euribor + 2 bp
Payment Date Jul 11, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Bayern LB
Ratings Aaa (Moody')
Listing Munich
Full fees Undisclosed
Governing Law German
ISIN DE000BLB1JH7
