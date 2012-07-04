July 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Credit Agricole Home Loan SFH
Issue Amount 200 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date July 30, 2018
Coupon 1.375 pct
Reoffer price 100.183
Yield 1.3 pct
Spread 85 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date July 30, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, Deutsche Bank & UBS
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law French
ISIN CH0188931841
