July 4 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower Nykredit Realkredit A/S

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date June 6, 2017

Coupon 3.25 pct

Reoffer price 101.247

Yield 2.971 pct

Spread 180 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 247.5bp

Over the OBL 163

Payment Date July 11, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BLB, BNPP, DZ, JPMorgan, LBBW & Nykredit

Ratings A+ (S&P)

Listing July 13, 2012

Full fees Undisclosed

Notes The issue size will total 750 million euro

when fungible

ISIN LU0803091551

Data supplied by International Insider.