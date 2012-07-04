July 4 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Deutsche Hypothekenbank AG
Issue Amount 100 million euro
Maturity Date July 11, 2016
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 20 bp
Issue price 99.74
Reoffer price 99.74
Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 26 bp
Payment Date July 11, 2012
Lead Manager(s) DtHypo
Listing Hannover
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 50
Governing Law German
ISIN DE000DHY3582
