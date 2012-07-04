July 4 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on wednesday.
Borrower SNAM S.p.A
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date July 11, 2016
Coupon 4.375 pct
Issue price 99.827
Reoffer price 99.827
Yield 4.423 pct
Spread 340 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to
414.8 bp over the 2.75 pct April
2016 OBL
Payment Date July 11, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, BNP Paribas, JPMorgan &
Unicredit
Ratings Baa1 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN
programme
ISIN XS0803479442
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.