July 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Thursday.

Borrower Banque Federative Du Credit Mutuel SA

Issue Amount 140 million euro

Maturity Date June 25, 2014

Coupon 3-Month Euribor + 95bp

Payment Date June 21, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Societe Generale

Ratings Aa3 (Moody's), A+ (S&P),

A+ (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

Notes The issue size will total 340 million euro

When fungible

ISIN XS0794784826

Data supplied by International Insider.