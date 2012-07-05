BRIEF-JAKKS, Warner Bros consumer products signs multi-year global licensing deal
* JAKKS Pacific Inc - co with Warner Bros. consumer products signed a multi-year global licensing deal
July 05 Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank
* Moody's:No negative rating impact on three deals for which Credit Agricole acts as a Counterparty and Investment Provider
* JAKKS Pacific Inc - co with Warner Bros. consumer products signed a multi-year global licensing deal
TOKYO, Feb 15 Toshiba Corp has decided to delay the sale of shares in its chip business to the next financial year or later, Japan's Kyodo news agency reported on Wednesday, without citing sources.
* Hilton reports fourth quarter and full year results; achieves record pipeline and net unit growth for the year