July 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower OSEO SA

Guarantor OSEO Epic

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date July 25, 2017

Coupon 2.0 pct

Reoffer price 101.636

Spread 45 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 116.8bp

Over the 0.5 pct Due 2017 OBL #163

Payment Date July 16, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Natixis, Nomura & Societe Generale

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

Notes The issue size will total 1.15 billion euro

When fungible

ISIN FR0011261825

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.