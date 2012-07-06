* SPG Land shares sink as much as 8 percent

HONG KONG, July 6 Chinese property developer SPG Land (0337.HK) warned it may post a loss for the first-half, sending its shares tumbling and highlighting concerns about smaller developers, many of which are expected to struggle financially this year.

China's 80,000 developers have been smarting from two years of curbs imposed by a government determined to keep housing prices in check, with the pain still felt despite recent signs of easier lending conditions and improved sales.

Ratings agency Standard & Poor's said in a report in late May that financially weak property developers are likely to face a test of their survival this year, as borrowing costs in the past year have spiralled higher and cash reserves have dwindled. [ID:nL4E8GO46U]

SPG Land, the first Chinese property developer to warn of a likely loss for the six months to June, said revenue had been hit by the slowdown in the nation's property market. It gave no figures but said it will report audited results by the end of August.

SPG Land concentrates on higher-end properties, which have been the focal point of Beijing's efforts to curb property speculation. In its May report, S&P said that the company has "less than adequate" liquidity, with 43 percent of its maturing offshore debt and trust loans coming due this year.

Beijing continues to talk tough on property although slowing economic growth has put it in a dilemma, caught between the need to spur the economy and the need to keep housing affordable.

So while Thursday's interest rate cut from the People's Bank of China -- the second in a matter of weeks -- should see more money find its way into the property sector, the government for the first time added language noting the need to suppress property investment and speculative housing demand.

There have been signs of improved business for developers after a tough start to the year. Home prices in China's 100 largest cities steadied in June after falling for nine months in a row. [ID:nL3E8I218D]

China Vanke (000002.SZ), the country's largest developer by sales, saw a sales increase of 19 percent in May, compared with the previous year. Sales for Longfor Properties (0960.HK) climbed 36 per cent in June from May.

Nicole Wong, property analyst at CLSA Asia-Pacific Markets said business was likely to improve for Shanghai-based SPG Land too.

The company's projects are concentrated in northern China, which results in choppy revenue in the first half of the year as construction completions are low in the Chinese winter, but sales momentum should pick up with mild price appreciation in the fourth quarter, she said.

"There's less of a burden on developers, and warming interest from buyers."

SPG Land's stock fell as much as 8 percent before paring losses to trade 4 percent lower in afternoon trade. It underperformed a 3.5 percent gain for the Shanghai property index on the back of the interest rate cut.

Chinese property stocks have rallied this year with investors betting on an improvement in business.

The Shanghai property stocks index .SSEP has gained by one-third since hitting a three-year low in January while the Hong Kong property and construction stocks index .HSCIPC is up 40 percent since sinking to a two-year low last October.

Credit Suisse analyst Jinsong Du wrote in a note to clients that he expects investors and speculators to re-enter the housing market over the next few months. But he added that if prices rise significantly and the economy stabilises, Beijing might impose new measures in late September or early October.

For the short-term, however, he recommends property laggards such as China Resources Land (1109.HK), Glorious Property (0845.HK) and Poly (Hong Kong) (0119.HK).

