* Govt spokesman says hard to fill vacancies by next week

* Gives no timeframe of when new members will join BOJ

* BOJ to keep policy steady at July 11-12 meeting

By Leika Kihara

TOKYO, July 6 Two seats on the Bank of Japan's board will probably remain vacant at next week's policy-setting meeting, after the government said on Friday it likely will not be able to complete the appointment of new members in time.

Parliament last month approved the nominations of two prominent economists for the nine-member board, which would bring it to full strength for the first time since early April. [ID:nL3E8HL0N2]

But the appointments must be finalised by the government to take effect, and that is being delayed because the two designated members need more time before leaving their current jobs, the government's top spokesman said.

"We're thinking of proceeding on this swiftly, taking into account their personal situation. But the current feeling is that it's probably difficult to complete it in time for next week's meeting," Chief Cabinet Secretary Osamu Fujimura told a news conference on Friday.

He gave no timeframe on when the appointment will be completed.

The BOJ next holds its policy meeting on July 11-12 and is widely expected to keep monetary settings steady, convinced that robust private consumption and spending for rebuilding from last year's earthquake will help the economy resume a recovery.

Some analysts have said the new members may tip the balance of the board more in favour of aggressive monetary easing since as economists, they have been advocates of further monetary stimulus.

Among the two members set to join the board, Takehiro Sato, chief economist at Morgan Stanley MUFG Securities has frequently criticized the BOJ for not doing enough to beat deflation.

The other new member, Takahide Kiuchi, chief economist at Nomura Securities, has taken a more neutral approach on monetary policy.

(Additional reporting by Hitoshi Ishida; Editing by Michael Watson & Kim Coghill)

