* Cuts Thyssenkrupp to "hold" from "buy" on cautious stance regarding steel markets

* Cuts Thyssenkrupp price target to 15 eur from 21 eur

* Cuts ArcelorMittal price target to 13 eur from 14 eur

* Cuts BHP Billiton price target to 1600p from 1680p

July 6 Metals and mining companies will continue to face tough market conditions on disappointing demand from China, an uncertain U.S. economy and the euro zone crisis, Societe Generale said, cutting price targets on several stocks, including ArcelorMittal (ISPA.AS) and BHP Billiton Plc (BLT.L).

Steelmakers are in for a supply glut as global demand continues to shrink, SocGen said, downgrading ThyssenKrupp AG (TKAG.DE), Germany's biggest steelmaker, to "hold" from "buy."

ThyssenKrupp said last month that it hired Goldman Sachs (GS.N) and Morgan Stanley (MS.N) to dispose its loss-making steel plants in North America. [ID:nL6E8HR8SK]

SocGen slashed its price target and earnings estimates on Antofagasta Plc (ANTO.L), Eramet SA (ERMT.PA), Glencore International Plc (GLEN.L), Anglo American Plc (AAL.L), Rio Tinto Plc (RIO.L) and BHP on flattening demand from China and unattractive valuations. [ID:nWNAB1592]

"We believe that mining companies' interim results are likely to come in on the low side — and fear that investors will be disappointed by a second round of earnings downgrades," the brokerage said.

ThyssenKrupp shares were down nearly 2 percent at 0958 GMT on Friday. The STOXX Europe 600 basic resources index .SXPP was down 1 percent.

Reporting by Aditi Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das

