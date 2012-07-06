BRIEF-Regent Pacific Group says expects to record FY loss attributable to equity holders of Co
* Expect to record a loss attributable to equity holders of company for year ended 31 December 2016 of between US$2 million to US$3 million
July 06 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on friday.
Borrower Aduno Holding AG
Issue Amount 150 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date July 17, 2014
Coupon 3-Month Libor + 75bp
Issue price Par
Payment Date July 17, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, ZKB & Raiffeisen
Listing Six
Full fees Standard
Governing Law Swiss
Negative Pledge Yes
Cross Default Yes
Notes The issue size will total 250 million Swiss francs
When fungible
ISIN CH0189228817
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, February 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Macao's Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'AA-' with a Stable Outlook. The Country Ceiling is affirmed at 'AA+' and the Short-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs at 'F1+'. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation reflects the following key rating drivers: Macao's ratings are underpinned by the territory's credible policy framework and excepti
* Fund will receive a total of aud 144,319,232 as a result of rights offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)