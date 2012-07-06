BRIEF-UK cuts discount rate for personal injury claims to minus 0.75 pct - MOJ
* Government has committed to ensuring that nhs litigation authority has appropriate funding to cover changes to hospitals' clinical negligence costs
July 6 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Friday.
Borrower Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG
Issue Amount 100 million euro
Maturity Date July 14, 2014
Coupon 3- month Euribor + 30bp
Issue price 99.7980
Reoffer price 99.7980
Discount Margin 3- month Euribor + 30bp
Payment Date July 10, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Depfa
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)
Listing Munich
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 250
Governing Law German
ISIN DE000A1PGTQ7
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Government has committed to ensuring that nhs litigation authority has appropriate funding to cover changes to hospitals' clinical negligence costs
* Facility is expected to be operational in Q4 FY17 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Malaysia stops foreign banks using offshore ringgit forwards