July 6 U.S. truck and engine maker Navistar International Corp said it will introduce an advanced clean engine technology to meet the 2010 U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) emissions regulations.

The technology, known as In-Cylinder Technology Plus, will also position the company to meet greenhouse gas (GHG) rules in advance of 2014 and 2017 requirements, Navistar said in a regulatory filing.