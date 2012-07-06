July 6 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower NV Nederlandse Gasunie

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date July 13, 2022

Coupon 2.625 pct

Issue price 99.480

Reoffer price 99.480

Yield 2.685 pct

Spread 83 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 130.6bp

over the 1.75 pct July 2022 DBR

Payment Date July 13, 2012

Lead Manager(s) ABN AMRO, BNP Paribas & RBS

Ratings A2 (Moody's)

Listing Amsterdam

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0804217536

