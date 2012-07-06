CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Oil ticks up on supply cuts, but rising US output caps gains
* Speculators raise US crude net long positions to record high
July 6 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower NV Nederlandse Gasunie
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date July 13, 2022
Coupon 2.625 pct
Issue price 99.480
Reoffer price 99.480
Yield 2.685 pct
Spread 83 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 130.6bp
over the 1.75 pct July 2022 DBR
Payment Date July 13, 2012
Lead Manager(s) ABN AMRO, BNP Paribas & RBS
Ratings A2 (Moody's)
Listing Amsterdam
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0804217536
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Speculators raise US crude net long positions to record high
Feb 24 U.S. mining giant Freeport-McMoRan Inc warned this week that it could take the Indonesian government to arbitration and seek damages over a contractual dispute that has halted operations at the world's second-biggest copper mine.
SINGAPORE, Feb 27 Brent oil prices edged up on Monday and were set to rise for five out of seven sessions as a global supply glut appears to ease, but rising U.S. production limited gains.