July 06 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Munchener Hypothekenbank AG

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date July 13, 2015

Coupon 1.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.69

Spread 63 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date July 13, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Goldman Sachs & Nomura

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Munich

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000MHB2093

