Russia finmin will offer OFZ bonds for households in April
SOCHI, Russia, Feb 27 Russia's finance ministry will start selling rouble treasury bonds for households in April, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Monday.
July 06 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Munchener Hypothekenbank AG
Issue Amount $500 million
Maturity Date July 13, 2015
Coupon 1.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.69
Spread 63 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date July 13, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Goldman Sachs & Nomura
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Munich
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200
Governing Law German
ISIN DE000MHB2093
LONDON, Feb 27 France's 10-year bond yield fell to a one-month low on Monday, after latest polls suggested French independent candidate Emmanuel Macron would easily beat far-right leader Marine Le Pen in the second round of presidential elections in May.
* Rexel launches 300 million euros ($316.9 million) notes offering