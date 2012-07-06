* Sees Q2 adjusted EPS $0.12-$0.13 vs estimate $0.18

* Sees Q2 revenue $66-$68 mln vs estimate $73.9 mln

* Sees Q2 gross margin down 4-5 pct points

* Shares fall as much as 11 pct

July 6 Network gear maker Acme Packet Inc APKT.O forecast second-quarter results below expectations on continued weakness in the North American telecom service provider market, sending its shares down to their lowest in more than two years.

Acme, whose customers include AT&T Inc (T.N), Verizon Communications Inc (VZ.N) and Sprint Nextel Inc (S.N), said in May that it expected orders to pick up in the second half of the year.

A slowdown in spending by telecom operators globally is hurting all telecom equipment vendors, just as they were recovering from the last downturn and intense price wars. [ID:nL6E8FQ0P4]

Acme Packet, which competes with companies including Juniper Networks Inc (JNPR.N) and Riverbed Technology Inc RVBD.O, said it expects a second-quarter profit of 12 cents to 13 cents per share, excluding items.

It expects revenue between $66 million and $68 million, down from $79.7 million a year earlier.

It expects gross margin between 79 percent and 80 percent, down from 84 percent a year earlier.

Analysts were expecting earnings of 18 cents per share, excluding items, on revenue of $73.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the company fell as much as 11 percent to $16.44 on the Nasdaq in early trading, making them one of the biggest percentage losers on the exchange.

