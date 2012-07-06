July 6 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Borrower Neder Waterschapsbank (NWB)

Issue Amount 75 million sterling

Maturity Date September 7, 2016

Coupon 2.125 pct

Reoffer price 102.435

Spread 96 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 4.0 pct September 2016 UKT

Payment Date July 13, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, RBC Capital Markets & RBS

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes The issue size will total 275 million sterling when fungible

Temporary ISIN XS0804259298

Original ISIN XS0743899964

Data supplied by International Insider.