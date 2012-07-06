BRIEF-Zipmoney to partner in a $200 mln financing arrangement
July 6 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Friday.
Borrower Neder Waterschapsbank (NWB)
Issue Amount 75 million sterling
Maturity Date September 7, 2016
Coupon 2.125 pct
Reoffer price 102.435
Spread 96 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 4.0 pct September 2016 UKT
Payment Date July 13, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, RBC Capital Markets & RBS
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes The issue size will total 275 million sterling when fungible
Temporary ISIN XS0804259298
Original ISIN XS0743899964
Data supplied by International Insider.
