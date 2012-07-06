BEIJING, July 6 Nissan Motor aims to more than double its Infiniti dealer outlets in China in four years, a senior executive said on Friday, as it moves to raise its profile in the country's luxury car market.

Nissan plans to have 140-150 dealer outlets in China by 2016, up from 60 currently, Allen Lu, General Manager of Nissan's Infiniti business unit in China told reporters in Beijing.

"We will be building mostly full-service dealerships in smaller cities but will open some small outlets in major cities like Beijing," Lu said.

The No 2 Japanese automaker, which has been importing Infiniti to China so far, sold about 19,000 of the upscale cars in country in the last fiscal year that ended in March, a fraction of the more than 300,000 cars Audi AG delivered in the whole of 2011.

To help reach its mid-term target to sell 500,000 Infiniti cars globally by 2016, Nissan will start making Infinitis at a $315 million plant in China from 2014, a move that would put it on a more level playing field with its German rival which have been making cars in China for years.

On Friday, Nissan opened what it called an Infiniti "flagship plus store" in Beijing, the first of its kind globally, where there is an area reserved to showcase the latest Infiniti concept cars.

Three similar stores will be open for business in Shanghai, Guangzhou and Chengdu within the year, Lu added.

Since late last year, some luxury brands, including Mercedes-Benz, have been cutting prices to push up their volume amid a market slowdown

Lu said Infiniti would not participate the price war.

"Under the current circumstances, we need to maintain a stable price and volume. In other words, I'd rather be giving up some volume than blindly pursuing more market share," he said. (Reporting by Fang Yan and Ken Wills; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)